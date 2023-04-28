F1 Starting Grid 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Race in Baku

F1 Starting Grid 2023 Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix
Event: Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix
Track: Baku street circuit
Warm-up lap starts Sunday at: 15:00 Local | 13:.00 CET | 12:00 UK | 04:00 LA | 20:00 Tokio
The 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is set to be an exciting race after an eventful qualifying session that saw Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secure his first pole position of the season. The Monegasque driver topped the timesheet, narrowly beating Red Bull's Max Verstappen by almost 0.2 seconds. Leclerc has now claimed his third Baku pole position, making it his 19th career pole and the 243rd for Ferrari.
With an exciting start grid, the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix promises to be a thrilling race and it will be interesting to see who will come out on top on this challenging street circuit.
F1 Starting Grid 2023 Azerbaijan GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:40,203
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:40,391
|+0,188s
|3
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:40,495
|+0,292s
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:41,016
|+0,813s
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:41,177
|+0,974s
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:41,253
|+1,050s
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:41,281
|+1,078s
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:41,581
|+1,378s
|9
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:41,611
|+1,408s
|10
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:41,611
|+1,408s
|11
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:41,654
|+1,451s
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:41,798
|+1,595s
|13
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:41,818
|+1,615s
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:42,259
|+2,056s
|15
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:42,395
|+2,192s
|16
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1:42,642
|+2,439s
|17
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|1:42,755
|+2,552s
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:43,417
|+3,214s
|19
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:44,853
|+4,650s
|20
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|no time
|-
✅ Check out our 2023 Azerbaijan F1 GP preview
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
Russell's elimination was surprising, although given Mercedes' clear lack of performance this weekend, they'll probably also struggle in the race.
Gasly could also have a hard time making up positions, while De Vries disappointed yet again. He needs to improve to avoid ending up under threat for next season at the current rate.
Very odd , considering its the first time Lucy has done the King in a while add that to the Kings engine blowing up last race mmmmm?
What! You saying something fishy going on Stropp. 😜 Pleased for CL hope he can keep it up.
Normal service resumed today at least for the wacky races sprint, who knows , Christian cant have his star ballerina crying to often though can he
CL is fast & if can master the small mistakes that he makes & his car stays with it, then I would say he's got a good chance,, I'm i beginning to sound like Jere. 😜