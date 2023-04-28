F1 Starting Grid 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Race in Baku

Event: Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

Track: Baku street circuit

Warm-up lap starts Sunday at: 15:00 Local | 13:.00 CET | 12:00 UK | 04:00 LA | 20:00 Tokio

The 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is set to be an exciting race after an eventful qualifying session that saw Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secure his first pole position of the season. The Monegasque driver topped the timesheet, narrowly beating Red Bull's Max Verstappen by almost 0.2 seconds. Leclerc has now claimed his third Baku pole position, making it his 19th career pole and the 243rd for Ferrari.

With an exciting start grid, the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix promises to be a thrilling race and it will be interesting to see who will come out on top on this challenging street circuit.

F1 Starting Grid 2023 Azerbaijan GP

✅ Check out our 2023 Azerbaijan F1 GP preview

