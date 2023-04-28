F1 Starting Grid 2023 Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

F1 Starting Grid 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Race in Baku
28 April 2023 by    1 min read
Event: Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix
Track: Baku street circuit

Warm-up lap starts Sunday at: 15:00 Local | 13:.00 CET | 12:00 UK | 04:00 LA | 20:00 Tokio

The 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is set to be an exciting race after an eventful qualifying session that saw Ferrari's Charles Leclerc secure his first pole position of the season. The Monegasque driver topped the timesheet, narrowly beating Red Bull's Max Verstappen by almost 0.2 seconds. Leclerc has now claimed his third Baku pole position, making it his 19th career pole and the 243rd for Ferrari.

With an exciting start grid, the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix promises to be a thrilling race and it will be interesting to see who will come out on top on this challenging street circuit.

F1 Starting Grid 2023 Azerbaijan GP

Pos No Driver Team Lap Time Pole gap
1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:40,203
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:40,391 +0,188s
3 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:40,495 +0,292s
4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:41,016 +0,813s
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:41,177 +0,974s
6 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:41,253 +1,050s
7 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:41,281 +1,078s
8 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:41,581 +1,378s
9 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:41,611 +1,408s
10 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:41,611 +1,408s
11 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:41,654 +1,451s
12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:41,798 +1,595s
13 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:41,818 +1,615s
14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:42,259 +2,056s
15 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:42,395 +2,192s
16 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1:42,642 +2,439s
17 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas 1:42,755 +2,552s
18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:43,417 +3,214s
19 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:44,853 +4,650s
20 21 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri no time -

5 F1 Fan comments on “F1 Starting Grid 2023 Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

  1. Jere Jyrälä

    Russell's elimination was surprising, although given Mercedes' clear lack of performance this weekend, they'll probably also struggle in the race.
    Gasly could also have a hard time making up positions, while De Vries disappointed yet again. He needs to improve to avoid ending up under threat for next season at the current rate.

        • shroppyfly

          Normal service resumed today at least for the wacky races sprint, who knows , Christian cant have his star ballerina crying to often though can he

          • donalf

            CL is fast & if can master the small mistakes that he makes & his car stays with it, then I would say he's got a good chance,, I'm i beginning to sound like Jere. 😜

