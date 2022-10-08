F1 Starting Grid 2022 Japanese GP Race at Suzuka circuit

Event: Japanese Grand Prix

Track: Suzuka Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 07:00 CET | 06:00 UK | 22:00 LA | 14:00 Tokio

Max Verstappen has done what was expected from him today by scoring his 18th F1 pole position at Suzuka. The Red Bull Racing driver will start from P1 tomorrow for the first time on the Japanese track.

Both Ferrari drivers got very close to the Dutch driver who can score his second F1 drivers' title tomorrow. Leclerc only came 0.01s short for pole, while Sainz who will start from P3 was only 0.06s behind.

Best of the rest today was Alpine driver Esteban Ocon. The French driver improved a full second on his second run in Q3 and will start in front of his teammate Fernando Alonso for the 8th time this season.

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel also was over the moon by finally getting into Q3 for the first time since the Azerbaijan GP this season. The normally good race pace of the Aston Martin will certainly give him a good opportunity for scoring points in Japan.

Verstappen will clinch his second F1 title for sure, when he wins and scores fastest lap tomorrow. It doesn't matter what Leclerc's result will be then. If Verstappen doesn't score fastest lap, it will matter where Leclerc ends up.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen did had a harsh moment during the out lap in Q3 when they nearly collided. This incident will be investigated and the penalty involved is still unknown.

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Japanese GP

Note - Latifi penalised five grid places for causing a collision at the previous round.

