F1 Starting Grid 2022 Japanese GP Race at Suzuka circuit
8 October 2022 by    2 min read

Event: Japanese Grand Prix
Track: Suzuka Circuit

Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the 2022 F1 Grand Prix of Japan (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images )

Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 07:00 CET | 06:00 UK | 22:00 LA | 14:00 Tokio

Max Verstappen has done what was expected from him today by scoring his 18th F1 pole position at Suzuka. The Red Bull Racing driver will start from P1 tomorrow for the first time on the Japanese track.

Both Ferrari drivers got very close to the Dutch driver who can score his second F1 drivers' title tomorrow. Leclerc only came 0.01s short for pole, while Sainz who will start from P3 was only 0.06s behind.

Best of the rest today was Alpine driver Esteban Ocon. The French driver improved a full second on his second run in Q3 and will start in front of his teammate Fernando Alonso for the 8th time this season.

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel also was over the moon by finally getting into Q3 for the first time since the Azerbaijan GP this season. The normally good race pace of the Aston Martin will certainly give him a good opportunity for scoring points in Japan.

Verstappen will clinch his second F1 title for sure, when he wins and scores fastest lap tomorrow. It doesn't matter what Leclerc's result will be then. If Verstappen doesn't score fastest lap, it will matter where Leclerc ends up.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen did had a harsh moment during the out lap in Q3 when they nearly collided. This incident will be investigated and the penalty involved is still unknown.

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
11Max VerstappenRed Bull1:29,304
216Charles LeclercFerrari1:29,314+0,010s
355Carlos SainzFerrari1:29,361+0,057s
411Sergio PérezRed Bull1:29,709+0,405s
531Esteban OconAlpine1:30,165+0,861s
644Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:30,261+0,957s
714Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:30,322+1,018s
863George RussellMercedes1:30,389+1,085s
95Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:30,554+1,250s
104Lando NorrisMcLaren1:31,003+1,699s
113Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:30,659+1,355s
1277Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:30,709+1,405s
1322Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:30,808+1,504s
1424Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:30,953+1,649s
1547Mick SchumacherHaas1:31,439+2,135s
1623Alexander AlbonWilliams1:31,311+2,007s
1710Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:31,322+2,018s
1820Kevin MagnussenHaas1:31,352+2,048s
1918Lance StrollAston Martin1:31,419+2,115s
206Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:31,511+2,207s

Note - Latifi penalised five grid places for causing a collision at the previous round.

