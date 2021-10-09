F1 Starting Grid 2021 Turkish Grand Prix Race at Sochi

Event: Turkish F1 Grand Prix

Track: Istanbul Park Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 14:00 CET | 13:00 UK | 05:00 LA | 21:00 Tokio

Valtteri Bottas will start from pole in tomorrow 2021 Turkish F1 Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton was the quickest man during qualifying, but the British driver will start from P11 for using a fourth engine in the back of the Mercedes.

Max Verstappen will start next to Bottas from first row. Hamilton who leads the 2021 drivers championship will have his work cut out tomorrow to get through the field to not lose to much points on Verstappen.

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Turkish GP

Penalties:

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes (no.44) - 10 places grid penalty for using his 4th ICE.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari (no.55) - Has to start from the back of the grid for using a 4th power unit.

