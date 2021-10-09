F1 Starting Grid 2021 Turkish Grand Prix Race at Sochi

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Event: Turkish F1 Grand Prix
Track: Istanbul Park Circuit
Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 14:00 CET | 13:00 UK | 05:00 LA | 21:00 Tokio
Valtteri Bottas will start from pole in tomorrow 2021 Turkish F1 Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton was the quickest man during qualifying, but the British driver will start from P11 for using a fourth engine in the back of the Mercedes.
Max Verstappen will start next to Bottas from first row. Hamilton who leads the 2021 drivers championship will have his work cut out tomorrow to get through the field to not lose to much points on Verstappen.
F1 Starting Grid 2021 Turkish GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|Tyres
|1
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:22,998
|+0,130s
|(C3)
|2
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:23,196
|+0,328s
|(C3)
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:23,265
|+0,397s
|(C3)
|4
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:23,326
|+0,458s
|(C3)
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1:23,477
|+0,609s
|(C3)
|6
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:23,706
|+0,838s
|(C3)
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:23,954
|+1,086s
|(C3)
|8
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:24,305
|+1,437s
|(C3)
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:24,368
|+1,500s
|(C4)
|10
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1:24,795
|+1,927s
|Free
|11
|44
|*Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:22,868
|(C3)
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:24,842
|+1,974s
|Free
|13
|63
|George Russell
|Williams
|1:25,007
|+2,139s
|Free
|14
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1:25,200
|+2,332s
|Free
|15
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1:25,881
|+3,013s
|Free
|16
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:26,086
|+3,218s
|Free
|17
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1:26,430
|+3,562s
|Free
|18
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|1:27,525
|+4,657s
|Free
|19
|9
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|1:28,449
|+5,581s
|Free
|20
|55
|*Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|DNS
|-
|Free
Penalties:
- Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes (no.44) - 10 places grid penalty for using his 4th ICE.
- Carlos Sainz, Ferrari (no.55) - Has to start from the back of the grid for using a 4th power unit.
