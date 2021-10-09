F1 Starting Grid 2021 Turkish Grand Prix

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Turkish Grand Prix Race at Sochi
9 October 2021 by    2 min read

Event: Turkish F1 Grand Prix
Track: Istanbul Park Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 14:00 CET | 13:00 UK | 05:00 LA | 21:00 Tokio

Valtteri Bottas will start from pole in tomorrow 2021 Turkish F1 Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton was the quickest man during qualifying, but the British driver will start from P11 for using a fourth engine in the back of the Mercedes.

Max Verstappen will start next to Bottas from first row. Hamilton who leads the 2021 drivers championship will have his work cut out tomorrow to get through the field to not lose to much points on Verstappen.

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Turkish GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gapTyres
177Valtteri BottasMercedes1:22,998+0,130s(C3)
233Max VerstappenRed Bull1:23,196+0,328s(C3)
316Charles LeclercFerrari1:23,265+0,397s(C3)
410Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:23,326+0,458s(C3)
514Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:23,477+0,609s(C3)
611Sergio PérezRed Bull1:23,706+0,838s(C3)
74Lando NorrisMcLaren1:23,954+1,086s(C3)
818Lance StrollAston Martin1:24,305+1,437s(C3)
922Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:24,368+1,500s(C4)
105Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:24,795+1,927sFree
1144*Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:22,868(C3)
1231Esteban OconAlpine1:24,842+1,974sFree
1363George RussellWilliams1:25,007+2,139sFree
1447Mick SchumacherHaas1:25,200+2,332sFree
153Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:25,881+3,013sFree
166Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:26,086+3,218sFree
1799Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:26,430+3,562sFree
187Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:27,525+4,657sFree
199Nikita MazepinHaas1:28,449+5,581sFree
2055*Carlos Sainz Jr.FerrariDNS-Free

Penalties:

  • Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes (no.44) - 10 places grid penalty for using his 4th ICE.
  • Carlos Sainz, Ferrari (no.55) - Has to start from the back of the grid for using a 4th power unit.

