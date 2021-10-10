Race Results 2021 Turkish F1 Grand Prix

2021 Turkish Grand Prix: F1 Race winner, GP results & report
10 October 2021 by    1 min read
 1

Event: Turkish F1 Grand Prix
Track: Istanbul Park Circuit

Max Verstappen driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park

Weather: wet 17.8°C
Tarmac: wet 15.6°C
Humidity: 92.4%
Wind: 0.5 m/s SE
Pressure: 1006.4 bar

Valtteri Bottas scored his 10th race win today. The Finnish driver won the Turkish F1 GP for the 1st time. It was also his 1st race win of the 2021 season. The Mercedes driver started from pole and kept his head cool during this wet race. It was the 121st race win for Mercedes.

Classification 2021 Turkish GP

PNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
177Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany Mercedes01:31:04.10358
1
26
233Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull+0 laps58
2
18
311Mexico Sergio Pérez
Austria Red Bull+0 laps58
6
15
416Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy Ferrari+0 laps58
3
12
544United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes+0 laps58
11
10
610France Pierre Gasly
Italy AlphaTauri+0 laps58
4
8
74United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps58
7
6
855Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Italy Ferrari+0 laps58
19
4
918Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Aston Martin+0 laps58
8
2
1031France Esteban Ocon
France Alpine+0 laps58
12
1
1199Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+1 lap57
16
0
127Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+1 lap57
17
0
133Australia Daniel Ricciardo
United Kingdom McLaren+1 lap57
20
0
1422Japan Yuki Tsunoda
Italy AlphaTauri+1 lap57
9
0
1563United Kingdom George Russell
United Kingdom Williams+1 lap57
13
0
1614Spain Fernando Alonso
France Alpine+1 lap57
14
0
176Canada Nicholas Latifi
United Kingdom Williams+1 lap57
6
0
185Germany Sebastian Vettel
United Kingdom Aston Martin+1 lap57
10
0
1947Germany Mick Schumacher
United States Haas+1 lap57
14
0
209Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
United States Haas+1 lap57
18
0

Fastest lap: 1:30.432 min by Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes (no.77) in lap 58

  1. Jax

    Yikes! On the rare occasions I get it wrong, It's cool. Bottas actually held his nerve and won a race. Clean air is easy, but congrats to him. No Max victory is a plus. Potentially 6 more to go so onto to the next one.

