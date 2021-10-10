2021 Turkish Grand Prix: F1 Race winner, GP results & report

Event: Turkish F1 Grand Prix

Track: Istanbul Park Circuit

Weather: wet 17.8°C

Tarmac: wet 15.6°C

Humidity: 92.4%

Wind: 0.5 m/s SE

Pressure: 1006.4 bar

Valtteri Bottas scored his 10th race win today. The Finnish driver won the Turkish F1 GP for the 1st time. It was also his 1st race win of the 2021 season. The Mercedes driver started from pole and kept his head cool during this wet race. It was the 121st race win for Mercedes.

Classification 2021 Turkish GP

Fastest lap: 1:30.432 min by Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes (no.77) in lap 58

✅ Check out F1 Standings 2021 Championship

✅ Check out F1 Teams & Drivers 2021 Overview

✅ Check out F1 2021 Calendar

✅ Check out All Time F1 Drivers Rankings

✅ Check out All Time F1 Driver Records

✅ Check out All Time F1 Teams Ranking

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: