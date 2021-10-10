2021 Turkish Grand Prix: F1 Race winner, GP results & report

Race Results 2021 Turkish F1 Grand Prix
Event: Turkish F1 Grand Prix
Track: Istanbul Park Circuit
Weather: wet 17.8°C
Tarmac: wet 15.6°C
Humidity: 92.4%
Wind: 0.5 m/s SE
Pressure: 1006.4 bar
Valtteri Bottas scored his 10th race win today. The Finnish driver won the Turkish F1 GP for the 1st time. It was also his 1st race win of the 2021 season. The Mercedes driver started from pole and kept his head cool during this wet race. It was the 121st race win for Mercedes.
Classification 2021 Turkish GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|01:31:04.103
|58
|1
|26
|2
|33
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|58
|2
|18
|3
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|58
|6
|15
|4
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|58
|3
|12
|5
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|58
|11
|10
|6
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|+0 laps
|58
|4
|8
|7
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|58
|7
|6
|8
|55
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|58
|19
|4
|9
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|58
|8
|2
|10
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|58
|12
|1
|11
|99
| Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|+1 lap
|57
|16
|0
|12
|7
| Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|+1 lap
|57
|17
|0
|13
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|+1 lap
|57
|20
|0
|14
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+1 lap
|57
|9
|0
|15
|63
| George Russell
|Williams
|+1 lap
|57
|13
|0
|16
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|+1 lap
|57
|14
|0
|17
|6
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|+1 lap
|57
|6
|0
|18
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|+1 lap
|57
|10
|0
|19
|47
| Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|+1 lap
|57
|14
|0
|20
|9
| Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|+1 lap
|57
|18
|0
Fastest lap: 1:30.432 min by Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes (no.77) in lap 58
