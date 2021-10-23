F1 Qualifying Results 2021 USA Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Results 2021 USA Grand Prix & Pole Position
24 October 2021 by    3 min read

Event: USA F1 Grand Prix
Track: Circuit of the Americas

Max Verstappen driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Weather: dry 30.0°C
Tarmac: dry 37.7°C
Humidity: 54.3%
Wind: 1.2 m/s SE
Pressure: 991.6 bar

Max Verstappen qualified as quickest for the 12th time in his F1 career and scored pole position for tomorrow's USA Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver will start from P1 for 9th time this season. It was the 72nd pole for the Red Bull Racing F1 team.

Q1
A lot of cars came out the pits to get a lap on the timesheet, because their was a small chance of rain, according the weather forecast. After all drivers had set a lap time, Max Verstappen came up as quickest. The Red Bull Racing driver had clocked a 1:34.352 min. His team mate Sergio Perez was second on only 0.017s behind on P2 and Daniel Ricciardo was third in the McLaren on 0.055s.

Title rival Lewis Hamilton was +0.445s behind on P7 in the Mercedes with Valtteri Bottas in front of the Fin on P6 and 0.307 behind Verstappen.

With 5 minutes to go Fernando Alonso (Alpine), Nicholas Latifi (Williams), Mick Schumacher (Haas), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) and Nikita Mazepin (Haas) were the ones in the drop zone. Alonso improved enough to get into Q2. Unfortunately Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll swapped places with the Spanish driver, because he improved his lap time.

Q2
Both Mercedes drivers went out on the medium tyre, to try and get through to Q3 on these tyres to start the race on them tomorrow. Both Red Bull, McLarens, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine) also used the yellow medium tyres in their first run. Verstappen ended up as first after the first stint with a 1:33.464, behing over 0.3s quicker than his F1 title rival Hamilton.

The second stint was kicked off by Perez. The drivers who had to improve to get into Q3 were: Perez, Ricciardo, George Russell (Williams), Vettel and Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo). Perez and Ricciardo did improve and accomplished to get into Q3.

Q3
Hamilton was the first to go out in Q3 to set the first lap time. After the first stint Perez came out as quickest with a 1:33.180 min and was faster than Verstappen for the firs time this season. The Mexican driver was only 0.019s faster. Hamilton didn't came close in the firs stint and was alsmost 0.4s behind Perez.

In the second stint both Mercedes' drivers went out as first, but couldn't improve enough to challenge the Red Bulls for pole. Verstappen put in an awsome lap when it started to drizzle and took his 12th pole.

The pole time of last time was a 1:32.029min. Set by Hamilton with the Mercedes W11.

Qualifying Times 2021 USA GP

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
133Max VerstappenRed Bull1:34.3521:33.4641:32.91016
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:34.5791:33.7971:33.11916
311Sergio PérezRed Bull1:34.3691:34.1781:33.13419
477Valtteri BottasMercedes1:34.5901:33.9591:33.47515
516Charles LeclercFerrari1:34.1531:33.9281:33.60617
655Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:34.5581:34.1261:33.79215
73Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:34.4071:34.6431:33.80815
84Lando NorrisMcLaren1:34.5511:33.8801:33.88714
910Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:34.5671:34.5831:34.11817
1022Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:35.3601:35.1371:34.91818
1131Esteban OconAlpine1:35.7471:35.37712
125Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:35.2811:35.5009
1399Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:35.9201:35.7948
1414Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:35.7561:44.54912
1563George RussellWilliams1:35.74611
1618Lance StrollAston Martin1:35.9837
176Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:35.9956
187Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:36.3117
1947Mick SchumacherHaas1:36.4999
209Nikita MazepinHaas1:36.7968

