2017 Canadian Grand Prix Tyre Choices

Pirelli released the tyre graphic for next weeks Canadian Grand Prix.
Title contenders Ferrari and Mercedes have slight difference in the amount of soft, supersoft and ultrasoft Pirelli tyres. Vettel and Raikkonen have both the same amount. Bottas and Hamilton have the same amount of ultrasoft's. Bottas has 1 more set of soft tyres, while Hamilton has one more set of supersofts.
Below you can see the amount and type of tyres each driver has to get the best out of the 2017 Canadian Grand Prix.
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Soft (yellow)
|SuperSoft (red)
|UltraSoft (purple)
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1
|3
|9
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|1
|3
|9
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Force India
|2
|3
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|2
|3
|8
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas F1 Team
|1
|5
|7
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|2
|4
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1
|4
|8
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|2
|3
|8
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|2
|1
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1
|2
|10
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1
|5
|7
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1
|5
|7
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault
|2
|4
|7
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|2
|4
|7
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|2
|4
|7
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|3
|3
|7
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|2
|3
|8
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Toro Rosso
|2
|3
|8
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1
|5
|7
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|2
|4
|7
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.