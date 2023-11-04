Results & Report 2023 Brazilian Formula 1 Sprint

4 November 2023

Event: Brazilian Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Interlagos

Weather:  dry  20.7°C
Tarmac: dry  47.6°C
Humidity : 59%
Wind : 3.6 km/h S

Verstappen Triumphs in São Paulo

In a thrilling Sprint Race at the Brazilian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen secured a commanding victory, with Lando Norris and Sergio Perez completing the podium. The race, marked by intense battles and strategic tyre choices, saw Verstappen extend his remarkable winning streak in a season that has already crowned him World Champion.

Norris Shines but Verstappen Dominates

Lando Norris, starting from pole, lost the lead to Verstappen in a dramatic first lap. The Red Bull driver executed a textbook overtake into Turn 1, showcasing his exceptional racecraft. Norris, despite a valiant effort, couldn't reclaim the lead but managed a respectable second place, underlining McLaren's competitive pace.

Mercedes Battles, Ferrari Struggles

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, starting fourth and fifth, engaged in an early tussle with Perez, showcasing Mercedes' improved performance. However, tyre degradation issues later in the race saw them lose ground, with Russell finishing fourth and Hamilton seventh. Ferrari, on the other hand, had a mixed day; Charles Leclerc finished fifth after starting seventh, but couldn't challenge the front-runners.

Midfield Madness: AlphaTauri and Alpine Impress

The midfield was a hive of activity with AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda achieving an impressive sixth place. Fernando Alonso, despite an earlier clash with teammate Esteban Ocon, showed his class by finishing just outside the points. The battle for the final points positions was fiercely contested, particularly between Carlos Sainz, Oscar Piastri, and Daniel Ricciardo.

Tyre Strategy: The Deciding Factor

Pirelli's tyre choices played a crucial role, with most drivers starting on the soft compound. The decision led to varying strategies and performance levels throughout the grid, particularly impacting the Haas drivers who opted for mediums and struggled with pace.

Verstappen's Mastery Continues

Ultimately, it was Verstappen who stole the show with a masterclass in sprint racing. His win added to his impressive tally in a season where he has been in a league of his own. Norris and Perez's podium finishes set the stage for an intriguing main race, with tyre strategies and team dynamics expected to play pivotal roles.

As the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend continues, all eyes are now on the main race, where more drama, excitement, and perhaps surprises await in the vibrant atmosphere of São Paulo.

Classification 2023 Brazilian F1 Sprint

P No Driver Team Time Laps Points
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 30:07.209 24 8
2 4 Lando Norris McLaren +4.287s 24 7
3 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull +13.617s 24 6
4 63 George Russell Mercedes +25.879s 24 5
5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +28.560s 24 4
6 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +29.210s 24 3
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +34.726s 24 2
8 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +35.106s 24 1
9 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri +35.303s 24 0
10 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren +38.219s 24 0
11 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +39.061s 24 0
12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +39.478s 24 0
13 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +40.621s 24 0
14 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine +42.848s 24 0
15 23 Alex Albon Williams +43.394s 24 0
16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas +56.507s 24 0
17 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +58.723s 24 0
18 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas +60.330s 24 0
19 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +60.749s 24 0
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams +60.945s 24 0

