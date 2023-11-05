Race Results 2023 Brazilian F1 Grand Prix & Report

5 November 2023 by    1 min read
Event: Brazilian Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Interlagos

Weather:  dry  20.7°C
Tarmac: dry  47.6°C
Humidity : 59%
Wind : 3.6 km/h S

Max Verstappen won his 52nd F1 race at the 2023 Brazilian F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from pole and won on Interlagos for the second time. It was his 16th win of the season, which is a new all-time record. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 110th race win today.

Classification 2023 Brazilian F1 GP

P No Driver Team Time Laps Grid Pts
1 1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
 Austria Red Bull 01:56:48.894 71
 1
 33
2 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
 United Kingdom McLaren +0 laps 71
 6
 26
3 14 Spain Fernando Alonso
 United Kingdom Aston Martin +0 laps 71
 4
 15
4 11 Mexico Sergio Pérez
 Austria Red Bull +0 laps 71
 9
 18
5 18 Canada Lance Stroll
 United Kingdom Aston Martin +0 laps 71
 3
 10
6 55 Spain Carlos Sainz
 Italy Ferrari +0 laps 71
 7
 9
7 10 France Pierre Gasly
 France Alpine +0 laps 71
 15
 6
8 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
 Germany Mercedes +0 laps 71
 5
 6
9 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
 Italy AlphaTauri +1 lap 70
 16
 5
10 31 France Esteban Ocon
 France Alpine +1 lap 70
 14
 1
11 2 United States Logan Sargeant
 United Kingdom Williams +1 lap 70
 11
 0
12 27 Germany Nico Hülkenberg
 United States Haas +1 lap 70
 11
 0
13 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
 Italy AlphaTauri +1 lap 70
 17
 0
14 81 Australia Oscar Piastri
 United Kingdom McLaren +2 laps 69
 10
 0
DNF 63 United Kingdom George Russell
 Germany Mercedes Cooling 57
 15
 5
DNF 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas
 Switzerland Alfa Romeo Technical 39
 18
 0
DNF 24 China Zhou Guanyu
 Switzerland Alfa Romeo Technical 22
 20
 0
DNF 20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
 United States Haas Crashed 0
 12
 0
DNF 23 Thailand Alex Albon
 United Kingdom Williams Crashed 0
 13
 0
DNF 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc
 Italy Ferrari Hydraulics 0
 2
 4

Fastest lap 1:12.486 min by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 #4 lap 61 @214.005 km/h

2023 Brazilian F1 GP Results
FP1 2023 Brazilian F1 GP
FP2 2023 Brazilian F1 GP
FP3 2023 Brazilian F1 GP
Quali 2023 Brazilian F1 GP
Start grid 2023 Brazilian F1 GP

  1. Jere Jyrälä

    An unfortunate racing incident between Albon & Haas duo, but yet another unnecessarily excessive red-flagging over something safely manageable under SC neutralization.
    So what if the SC period is something from 5 to 10 laps, still more than enough left for green-flag running.
    Maximizing laps in racing conditions shouldn't be the priority, which is clearly still the case, not to mention this or the many other instances from 2020 onwards weren't even as extreme as, for example, Kubica's shunt in the 2007 Canadian GP, which was perfectly safely manageable under SC among many other extreme cases, especially in Charlie's tenure.
    These suspensions simply cause unnecessarily excessive delays & lengthy overall race times.
    Good that Leclerc could at least move the car beyond a hole to avoid another formation lap, although Ricciardo & Piastri not getting back on the lead lap was baffling.
    Great drive by Alonso, although Mercedes' strategies were weird.

    • ReallyOldRacer

      Good points re red flag vs safety car. Actually, if the kids would behave themselves this type of incident could be controlled by a waving yellow at prior corner & double yellow at incident. But, of course, there is very little flag discipline these days and the kids would muck it up. I suspect the teams welcome the red flag so that they can tear into the cars. That rule should change.

      Otherwise, an entertaining race. Let's hear from the Checo bashers. Not you, Jere, they know who they are. :)

  2. shroppyfly

    Just how many times can a team mate be told to hold station and not pass your slower tam mate, 3 times it seems, fortunately a well timed alleged engine malfunction of the extremely reliable engine saved any blushes

  4. The Spy

    In 2000 Italian F1, GP fire marshall Paolo Ghislimberti was struck by a wheel lost from Heinz-Harald Frentzen's Jordan and died at the scene. Just five races later, at the 2001 Australian F1 GP, marshall Graham Beveridge was fatally injured by a wheel from Jacques Villeneuve's car.

