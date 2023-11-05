Race Results 2023 Brazilian F1 Grand Prix & Report
Event: Brazilian Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Interlagos
Weather: dry 20.7°C
Tarmac: dry 47.6°C
Humidity : 59%
Wind : 3.6 km/h S
Max Verstappen won his 52nd F1 race at the 2023 Brazilian F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from pole and won on Interlagos for the second time. It was his 16th win of the season, which is a new all-time record. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 110th race win today.
Classification 2023 Brazilian F1 GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|1
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|01:56:48.894
|71
|1
|33
|2
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|71
|6
|26
|3
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|71
|4
|15
|4
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|71
|9
|18
|5
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|71
|3
|10
|6
|55
| Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|71
|7
|9
|7
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|71
|15
|6
|8
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|71
|5
|6
|9
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+1 lap
|70
|16
|5
|10
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+1 lap
|70
|14
|1
|11
|2
| Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|+1 lap
|70
|11
|0
|12
|27
| Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|+1 lap
|70
|11
|0
|13
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri
|+1 lap
|70
|17
|0
|14
|81
| Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+2 laps
|69
|10
|0
|DNF
|63
| George Russell
|Mercedes
|Cooling
|57
|15
|5
|DNF
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|Technical
|39
|18
|0
|DNF
|24
| Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|Technical
|22
|20
|0
|DNF
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Crashed
|0
|12
|0
|DNF
|23
| Alex Albon
|Williams
|Crashed
|0
|13
|0
|DNF
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Hydraulics
|0
|2
|4
Fastest lap 1:12.486 min by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 #4 lap 61 @214.005 km/h
|2023 Brazilian F1 GP Results
|FP1 2023 Brazilian F1 GP
|FP2 2023 Brazilian F1 GP
|FP3 2023 Brazilian F1 GP
|Quali 2023 Brazilian F1 GP
|Start grid 2023 Brazilian F1 GP
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
An unfortunate racing incident between Albon & Haas duo, but yet another unnecessarily excessive red-flagging over something safely manageable under SC neutralization.
So what if the SC period is something from 5 to 10 laps, still more than enough left for green-flag running.
Maximizing laps in racing conditions shouldn't be the priority, which is clearly still the case, not to mention this or the many other instances from 2020 onwards weren't even as extreme as, for example, Kubica's shunt in the 2007 Canadian GP, which was perfectly safely manageable under SC among many other extreme cases, especially in Charlie's tenure.
These suspensions simply cause unnecessarily excessive delays & lengthy overall race times.
Good that Leclerc could at least move the car beyond a hole to avoid another formation lap, although Ricciardo & Piastri not getting back on the lead lap was baffling.
Great drive by Alonso, although Mercedes' strategies were weird.
Good points re red flag vs safety car. Actually, if the kids would behave themselves this type of incident could be controlled by a waving yellow at prior corner & double yellow at incident. But, of course, there is very little flag discipline these days and the kids would muck it up. I suspect the teams welcome the red flag so that they can tear into the cars. That rule should change.
Otherwise, an entertaining race. Let's hear from the Checo bashers. Not you, Jere, they know who they are. :)
Just how many times can a team mate be told to hold station and not pass your slower tam mate, 3 times it seems, fortunately a well timed alleged engine malfunction of the extremely reliable engine saved any blushes
Ricciardo must have a guardian angel we’ve seen a lot worse results from a bouncing tyre.
In 2000 Italian F1, GP fire marshall Paolo Ghislimberti was struck by a wheel lost from Heinz-Harald Frentzen's Jordan and died at the scene. Just five races later, at the 2001 Australian F1 GP, marshall Graham Beveridge was fatally injured by a wheel from Jacques Villeneuve's car.
HJS 2009
Correct, I forgot about Henry Surtees.
So happy for Alonsos podium, a driver still young at heart like a big kid loving his place on the third step. 😜
yes, wrong team/wrong time/wrong decision its all forgiven now, Alonso showed his class on Sunday.