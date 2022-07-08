Event: Austrian F1 GP

Track: Red Bull Ring

Weather: dry 17.6°C

Tarmac: dry 37.7°C

Humidity: 39%

Wind: 3.0 m/s W

Pressure: 946.4 bar

Alex Albon was the first driver who entered the track in the Red Bull for first practice for the Austrian F1 Grand Prix. The first clocked lap time was set by Alpine driver Fernando Alonso who which was a 1:09.438 min.

When Max Verstappen got out the pits in the Red Bull, the track got covered by huge orange clouds coming from his Dutch supporters who were again well represented as usual. Verstappen went quickest after 7 minutes with a 1:07.720. All seventeen cars that clocked a lap time up til now, were fitted with the medium tyres.

Verstappen was flying right away on Red Bull's home track and with 15 minutes gone in this session the top 10 leaderboard order was: 1. VER (1:07.496), 2. ALO (+0.707), 3. LEC (+0.853), 4. OCO (+0.990), 5. MAG (+1.005), 6. PER (+1.148), 7. BOT (+1.265), 8. RUS (1.379), 9. SCH (+1.457), 10. GAS (+1.692).

In the 19th minute a yellow flag was put out in the second sector when McLaren driver Lando Norris stopped on the side of the track just before turn 5. Norris told his team on the radio that his car was on fire. The heat was coming from underneath his seat and he wanted to get out as possible. Two minutes later the yellow flag changed into a red flag to recover the McLaren and get it back to the pits.

The session restarted with 33 minutes to go. Verstappen and both Ferrari drivers Charles Lelcerc and Carlos Sainz came out with on a set of tyres with the soft compound. Verstappen improved the quickest lap time to 1:06.302 min.

With just 22 minutes to go a second red flag was put out and all cars had to return to the pits. This time some debris was causing the the session to stop. The debris was a piece rubber that came loose from the curbstones between turn 5 and 6. With 17 minutes the session restarted again. In the mean time the McLaren team was able to push back the car of Norris towards their pit garage.

Daniel Ricciardo was the first driver that got out again to continue his search for the optimum setup on the McLaren. With 15 minutes the top 10 order was 1. VET (1:06.302), 2. LEC (+0.348), 3. SAI (+0.847), 4. MAG (+0.965), 5. BOT (+1.220), 6. ALO (+1.344), 7. TSU (+1.547), 8. RUS (+1.550), 9. SCH (+1.573) and 10. VET (+1.662). The first three drivers used the soft tyres, while Magnussen set his time on mediums with the Haas.

McLaren had a difficult first practice session, with Norris who only was able to driver 14 laps. His teammate Ricciardo had a problem with his DRS wing, that was flapping around at high speed, which compromised his amount practice laps.

Last season Verstappen also was fastest during FP1. He then did one lap on the Red Bull Ring in 1:05,143 min with the Red Bull RB16B. Qualifying is already later to day, as this event has the second Sprint race of the season.

FP1 Times Table 2022 Austrian GP

