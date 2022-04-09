Third Free Practice Results 2022 Australian F1 GP

Event: Australian F1 Grand Prix

Track: Albert Park Circuit

Weather: dry 24.6°C

Tarmac: dry 31.9°C

Humidity: 50%

Wind: 0.8 m/s SE

Pressure: 1017.2 bar

Third and final practice before qualifying for the 2022 Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix started with the news that one of the four DRS zones had been removed. The third and longest zone between 8 and 9 no longer is used this weekend.

After 15 minutes the huge crowd only had seen three drivers had clocked a lap time. Sergio Perez was quickest in the Red Bull with a 1:21.024 with his teammate Max Verstappen behind him. McLaren driver Lando Norris was third on softs.

Both Ferrari drivers still had to cope with a lot of proposing on the straights, but seem to be stable in the fast corners.

20 minutes into the session Lewis Hamilton almost crashed into the barrier at turn 11. The Mercedes driver went in to fast and brushed the barrier. A few moments later Sebastian Vettel's session again ended early this weekend. After having an engine problem yesterday, the German driver now crashed into the barrier at turn 10 after he lost control of the rear. A red flag was the result. Vettel could walk away unharmed.

Yesterday Vettel received a fine of € 5.000,- because he drove around on a scooter without his helmet properly fixed. Today he just stepped on the back of a scooter to get back to the paddock. He now only had driven 1 hour and seven minutes this season.

Verstappen was still struggling a bit with the RB18 and even spun in the penultimate corner. The Dutchman could keep the Red Bull out of the barrier and carried on.

Aston Martin's already very bad weekend got even worse four minutes before the end, when Lance Stroll also crashed in to the barrier. The Canadian driver did it one lap later in at turn 11. The impact was quite slow and Lance Stroll could walk away. The session got again red flagged and didn't restart.

Surprisingly Lando Norris ended up on top in the McLaren. Reason for that was that Ferrari is probably holding back to their real pace. Max Verstappen also was still working on the car setup and couldn't get in a clean lap on the soft tyres compound.

The quickest FP3 lap time in 2019 was a 1:22.292 min driven by Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes.

FP3 Times Table 2022 Australian GP

