Event: Brazilian Grand Prix

Track: Autodromo Interlagos

Weather: dry 18.5-19.6°C

Tarmac: dry 47.1-54.1°C

Humidity: 53.3-55.3%

Wind: 0.6 m/s W-SW

Pressure: 929.8 bar

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll was the first to exit the pits and kick off the second practice session for the 2021 Brazilian F1 GP that is officially called the Sao Paulo Formula 1 Grand Prix.

At the start of the session nothing was still known about the consequences for the too big DRS gap, the Mercedes car of Hamilton had yesterday during qualifying.

In the first 10 minutes of the session not many cars came out to set a lap time. Only 5 drivers had clocked a lap time. AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda was quickest uptill now with a 1:13.966 min. Kimi Raikkonen was second fastest in the Alfa Romeo on 0.8s and his teammate Antonio Giovinazzi was 3rd on 0.3s.

11 minutes into the session Max Verstappen entered the track. He did a practice start and an installation lap. His fastest lap time was a 1:12.102 which was the new time to beat right away on mediums. After 20 minutes Verstappen still was fastest with Alpine driver Esteban Ocon on P2 on 1 sec and Red Bull driver Sergio Perez was 3rd on 1.1s.

Birthday boy Lando Norris was halfway the session still only on P17 in the McLaren. His teammate Daniel Ricciardo even was slower on P19 on the mediums. A few minutes later the Australian improved on the softest compound and moved up to P7.

Alpine driver Fernando Alonso was flying on set of softs with 20 minutes to go and even clocked the quickest lap time by being 0.9s fastest than Verstappen with a 1:11.238 min.

Last time Sebastian Vettel was quickest in FP2. The Ferrari driver then clocked a 1:09.217 min on soft tyres.

FP2 Times Table 2021 Brazilian GP

