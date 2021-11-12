F1 Qualifying Results 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Results 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix & Pole Position
12 November 2021 by    3 min read
 1

Event: Brazilian Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Interlagos

Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Weather: dry 15.6°C
Tarmac: dry 25.7°C
Humidity: 79.7%
Wind: 0.5 m/s W
Pressure: 930.3 bar

Q1
The weather around Interlagos circuit was very cold for Brazilian circumstances. Both Ferrari drivers went out as first with Carlos Sainz in front of Charles Leclerc.

After all driver had recorded their first lap times, Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the Mercedes with a 1:08.733. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was second on 0.313s. Hamilton's teammate Bottas was 3rd on 0.5s. Championship leader Verstappen was 4th on 0596s behind P1.

With 5 minutes to go the driver in the drop zone were: George Russell (Williams), Mick Schumacher (Haas) , Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), Nikita Mazepin (Haas) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari).

In the end Leclerc and Giovinazzi made it into Q2 and they pushed out Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) and Nicholas Latifi (Williams).

Q2
In Q2 it took 1,5 minute before the first driver went out. Both Mercedes drivers went out as first with Hamilton in front of Botas. Hamilton's first lap was deleted because he crossed track limits at turn 4. His second lap was quick enough for stealing P1 away from Verstappen by 0.181s. Bottas was 3rd on 0.313s and PIerre Gasly on P4 on 0.517s.

With 5 minutes to go the driver who had to improve to get into Q3 were Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) and Giovinazzi. Nobody was able to improve their lap time enough to make into Q3.

Q3
In the last session that gives 12 minutes to qualify best in the top 10, we saw now cars on track until 9:30 minutes before the end. Leclerc was the first to go out in the Ferrari. Behind him both Mercedes cars went out behind Perez and Verstappen started his last stint behind both Mercedes drivers.

After the first stint Hamilton was fastest again. Verstappen was second 0.265s behind his title rival and Bottas was 3rd 0.362 behind his teammate. Perez was 0.7s on 4th and Pierre Gasly on P5 0.858s slower than Verstappen.

In the second and last stint both Red Bulls drove in front of both Mercedes drivers. Verstappen didn't improve and even was 0.3s slower than his first stint. Hamilton did improve and kept his P1 to start for the sprint race.

Last times pole was scored by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull with a lap time of 1:07.508 min.

Qualifying Times 2021 Brazilian GP

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:08,7331:08,0681:07,93423
233Max VerstappenRed Bull1:09,3291:08,4991:08,37217
377Valtteri BottasMercedes1:09,0401:08,4261:08,46923
411Sergio PérezRed Bull1:09,1721:08,9731:08,48322
510Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:09,3471:08,9031:08,77718
655Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:09,0461:09,0311:08,82619
716Charles LeclercFerrari1:09,1551:08,8591:08,96022
84Lando NorrisMcLaren1:09,3651:09,0301:08,98022
93Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:09,3741:09,0931:09,03922
1014Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:09,3911:09,1371:09,11319
1131Esteban OconAlpine1:09,4301:09,18914
125Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:09,4511:09,39915
1322Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:09,3501:09,4839
147Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:09,5981:09,50315
1599Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:09,34214
1618Lance StrollAston Martin1:09,6639
176Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:09,8979
1863George RussellWilliams1:09,95310
1947Mick SchumacherHaas1:10,32911
209Nikita MazepinHaas1:10,58910

Check out more items on this website about:

One F1 fan comment on “F1 Qualifying Results 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix

  1. shroppyfly

    Happy Days, but points tomorrow and Sunday, 3 Honda engines in the top 5 who would have thought that a while back.

    Sunday should be good, wont be long and Max will start playing the % game id imagine

    Reply

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.