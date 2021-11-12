F1 Qualifying Results 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix & Pole Position

Event: Brazilian Grand Prix

Track: Autodromo Interlagos

Weather: dry 15.6°C

Tarmac: dry 25.7°C

Humidity: 79.7%

Wind: 0.5 m/s W

Pressure: 930.3 bar

Q1

The weather around Interlagos circuit was very cold for Brazilian circumstances. Both Ferrari drivers went out as first with Carlos Sainz in front of Charles Leclerc.

After all driver had recorded their first lap times, Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the Mercedes with a 1:08.733. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was second on 0.313s. Hamilton's teammate Bottas was 3rd on 0.5s. Championship leader Verstappen was 4th on 0596s behind P1.

With 5 minutes to go the driver in the drop zone were: George Russell (Williams), Mick Schumacher (Haas) , Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), Nikita Mazepin (Haas) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari).

In the end Leclerc and Giovinazzi made it into Q2 and they pushed out Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) and Nicholas Latifi (Williams).

Q2

In Q2 it took 1,5 minute before the first driver went out. Both Mercedes drivers went out as first with Hamilton in front of Botas. Hamilton's first lap was deleted because he crossed track limits at turn 4. His second lap was quick enough for stealing P1 away from Verstappen by 0.181s. Bottas was 3rd on 0.313s and PIerre Gasly on P4 on 0.517s.

With 5 minutes to go the driver who had to improve to get into Q3 were Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) and Giovinazzi. Nobody was able to improve their lap time enough to make into Q3.

Q3

In the last session that gives 12 minutes to qualify best in the top 10, we saw now cars on track until 9:30 minutes before the end. Leclerc was the first to go out in the Ferrari. Behind him both Mercedes cars went out behind Perez and Verstappen started his last stint behind both Mercedes drivers.

After the first stint Hamilton was fastest again. Verstappen was second 0.265s behind his title rival and Bottas was 3rd 0.362 behind his teammate. Perez was 0.7s on 4th and Pierre Gasly on P5 0.858s slower than Verstappen.

In the second and last stint both Red Bulls drove in front of both Mercedes drivers. Verstappen didn't improve and even was 0.3s slower than his first stint. Hamilton did improve and kept his P1 to start for the sprint race.

Last times pole was scored by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull with a lap time of 1:07.508 min.

Qualifying Times 2021 Brazilian GP

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: