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Next session MX Mexico City Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session MX Mexico City Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

Ferrari Has a Secret Lap-One Boost? Technical Analysis

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Ferrari Has a Secret Lap-One Boost? Technical Analysis
Victor R. 1 min read
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In a new video posted on Peter Windsor's YouTube channel, the journalist and former F1 team manager is joined by race engineer Mark Slade to analyse what appeared to be an extra boost used by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in Austin.

The pair examine how Leclerc used that advantage out of Turn 1 and into Turn 3 to spectacularly pass Max Verstappen's Red Bull—and the significant downside that came with it.

The conversation also looks ahead to the Mexico City Grand Prix, with Windsor reflecting on the championship showdowns of years past into which Graham Hill's talent and character were inextricably woven.

Slade, meanwhile, attempts to describe a typical weekend for an F1 race engineer in around thirty seconds—a challenge that prompts a viewer to suggest Netflix should commission a reality series called "Engineered to Survive."

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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