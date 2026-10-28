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1991 Ferrari 643: Roaring V12 Engine

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1991 Ferrari 643: Roaring V12 Engine
Victor R. 1 min read
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A new video from Belgian-Motorsport on YouTube showcases the 1991 Ferrari 643, capturing the car across several historic events. Footage was gathered at the Historic GP at Zolder in 2017 and 2018, the 2019 Modena Trackdays at Zolder, and the 2026 GP de France Historique at Paul Ricard.

The car is powered by a 3,499cc 65° V12 producing 710hp at 13,800 rpm, and weighs just 505kg. The video moves from an engine warm-up at Paul Ricard to on-track action at both circuits, with pit lane footage from Zolder included along the way.

It was filmed using Canon Legria HF G70 and HF G40 cameras paired with DM-E1 and DM-100 microphones, alongside a Canon EOS 7D.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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