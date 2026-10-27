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Next session MX Mexico City Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session MX Mexico City Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

Talking Bull Reviews Red Bull's Performance in Austin

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Talking Bull Reviews Red Bull's Performance in Austin
Victor R. 1 min read
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In the latest Talking Bull podcast on Red Bull Racing's YouTube channel, Tommo McCluskey and Calum Nicholas unpack a big weekend in Austin. Qualifying saw Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar lock out P2 and P3 behind polesitter Kimi Antonelli, with Verstappen extending his podium streak to six consecutive races after finishing third on Sunday.

The episode also celebrates a major milestone: Alisha Palmowski was crowned the 2026 F1 Academy champion in Austin after finishing second in the Reverse Grid Race, sealing the title with three rounds to spare. McCluskey and Nicholas break down the COTA action, hear from Verstappen and Hadjar, and answer listener questions.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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