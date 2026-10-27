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Next session MX Mexico City Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session MX Mexico City Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

F1 Nation's Review of 2026 United States GP

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F1 Nation's Review of 2026 United States GP
Victor R. 1 min read
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In this F1 Nation episode from the Austin paddock, Tom Clarkson is joined by James Hinchcliffe and Lawrence Barretto to reflect on the United States Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli's dominant win from pole brought him closer to becoming the youngest World Champion in F1 history, and the panel examines how he made a one-stop strategy work so effectively while laying out what he needs in Mexico to seal the title.

George Russell's difficult weekend, which ended in eighth, prompts discussion about whether he might start considering a future away from Mercedes given his teammate's dominance.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc delivered an impressive drive to second, and the team debates whether it was his best performance of the season and whether Ferrari's strong race pace could have yielded a win with better qualifying.

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Victor R.

About the publisher

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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