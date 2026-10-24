Peter Windsor's Analysis of 2026 US GP Practice

Journalist and former F1 team manager Peter Windsor reviews Friday at the United States Grand Prix, where gusty winds and a bumpy surface brought out the best of COTA. Ferrari looked strong, with Charles Leclerc topping both sessions, while Red Bull showed encouraging pace on both light and heavy fuel loads.

Max Verstappen's speed across different conditions suggests Red Bull are in the fight, and Kimi Antonelli, in the upgraded Mercedes, was right there with them. Windsor breaks down the key details from a fascinating opening day in Austin.

Share this article

About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

Related topics