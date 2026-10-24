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Next session US United States Grand Prix · FP3 LIVE NOW
Next session US United States Grand Prix · FP3 LIVE NOW

Peter Windsor's Analysis of 2026 US GP Practice

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Peter Windsor's Analysis of 2026 US GP Practice
Victor R. 1 min read
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Journalist and former F1 team manager Peter Windsor reviews Friday at the United States Grand Prix, where gusty winds and a bumpy surface brought out the best of COTA. Ferrari looked strong, with Charles Leclerc topping both sessions, while Red Bull showed encouraging pace on both light and heavy fuel loads.

Max Verstappen's speed across different conditions suggests Red Bull are in the fight, and Kimi Antonelli, in the upgraded Mercedes, was right there with them. Windsor breaks down the key details from a fascinating opening day in Austin.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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