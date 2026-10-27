Up To Speed's Crew Discusses Antonelli's COTA Win

In the latest episode of the Up To Speed podcast on YouTube, hosts David Coulthard, Will Buxton, and Naomi Schiff look back on the 2026 United States Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli came agonisingly close to becoming the youngest ever world champion, but Lewis Hamilton's fourth-place finish and George Russell's eighth were just enough to delay the celebrations until Mexico.

The panel breaks down the sensational battle between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, examining why Verstappen struggled off the line to challenge Antonelli and whether Leclerc should have considered a one-stop strategy.

They also debate whether Antonelli will seal the deal in Mexico City next weekend, where a ninth-place finish would be enough to clinch the title.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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