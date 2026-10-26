Carlos Sainz's Interview on F1 Pressure and Performance

In Episode 4 of THE POWER OF WILL, a video posted by Armani beauty and Devon Rodriguez on YouTube, Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz sits down with host Devon Rodriguez to discuss turning pressure into ambition and the unseen effort behind racing.

He reflects on approaching the sport as an athlete and why preparation away from the track matters as much as what fans witness on race day.

Sainz also shares the mindset required to compete at the highest level, emphasizing discipline and dedication over luck.

Share this article

About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

Related topics