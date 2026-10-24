HUNT: We Need to Talk About James - Official Trailer

A new video from the James Hunt Documentary channel on YouTube marks 50 years since the 1976 season finale at Fuji Speedway. On 24 October, in torrential conditions, James Hunt crossed the line third—and it was enough to secure the World Championship by a single point.

The trailer introduces HUNT: We Need to Talk About James, a documentary exploring the man behind the headlines.

Featuring reflections from those who knew him, the film looks beyond his public persona to reveal the fierce competitor and the personality who captivated the world.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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