F1 Champion Lando Norris' Interview with Martin Brundle in Austin

A new video from Sky Sports F1 on YouTube sees Lando Norris join Martin Brundle for a drive away from the Austin circuit. The pair reflect on previous races and life in general, while also discussing Kimi Antonelli's standout 2026 season.

Their conversation explores the emotional complexities of professional racing, the challenges of navigating team dynamics on track, and the weight of public perception. It offers an intimate look at the mindset required to compete at the pinnacle of Formula 1.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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