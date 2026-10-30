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Next session MX Mexico City Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
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The mystery of Honda’s first F1 car

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The mystery of Honda’s first F1 car
Victor R. 1 min read
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A new video from Sam Collins, the F1 TV presenter and technical analyst behind the YouTube channel Sam's the pits, examines the mystery surrounding Honda's very first Formula 1 car, the RA270. The machine never contested a Grand Prix, and the story of its creation and purpose has long been clouded in ambiguity.

Collins digs into the RA270's V12 engine and the car itself, exploring why it never started a race and whether it was truly a Honda at all—or perhaps something closer to a Cooper. It's a technical detective story about a forgotten chapter in Honda's racing history.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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