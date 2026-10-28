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Drivers' Coach Reviews 2026 United States Grand Prix

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Drivers' Coach Reviews 2026 United States Grand Prix
Victor R. 1 min read
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A new video from Martin Villari, a specialist driver performance coach for Formula racing drivers, on his YouTube channel, Lowerlaptime, provides a detailed race analysis of the 2026 United States Grand Prix in Austin.

The breakdown begins with the start and Kimi Antonelli's drive, before examining the opening-lap battle between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, as well as the McLaren contest between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The analysis moves into a discussion of the circuit itself and what went wrong with Red Bull's strategy. It then focuses on the crucial late-race exchanges, including the three-way fight between Norris, Verstappen, and Leclerc on lap 46, followed by the Leclerc versus Verstappen duel and Ferrari's strategic choices on lap 49.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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