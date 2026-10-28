Drivers' Coach Reviews 2026 United States Grand Prix
A new video from Martin Villari, a specialist driver performance coach for Formula racing drivers, on his YouTube channel, Lowerlaptime, provides a detailed race analysis of the 2026 United States Grand Prix in Austin.
The breakdown begins with the start and Kimi Antonelli's drive, before examining the opening-lap battle between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, as well as the McLaren contest between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
The analysis moves into a discussion of the circuit itself and what went wrong with Red Bull's strategy. It then focuses on the crucial late-race exchanges, including the three-way fight between Norris, Verstappen, and Leclerc on lap 46, followed by the Leclerc versus Verstappen duel and Ferrari's strategic choices on lap 49.