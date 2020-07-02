Press Conference Schedule 2020 Austrian F1 GP

THURSDAY, 02 JULY, 1400 HOURS LOCAL TIME
FRIDAY, 03 JULY, 1400 HOURS LOCAL TIME
SATURDAY, 04 JULY, POST-QUALIFYING
  • Three fastest drivers from Qualifying
SUNDAY, 05 JULY, POST-RACE
  • First three finishing drivers

