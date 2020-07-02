Press Conference Schedule 2020 Austrian F1 GP

THURSDAY, 02 JULY, 1400 HOURS LOCAL TIME
- Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)
- Daniil Kvyat (AlphaTauri)
- Esteban Ocon (Renault)
- Daniel Ricciardo (Renault)
- Lando Norris (McLaren)
- Carlos Sainz (McLaren)
- Alexander Albon (Red Bull)
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
- Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
- Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
FRIDAY, 03 JULY, 1400 HOURS LOCAL TIME
- Mattia Binotto (Ferrari)
- Cyril Abiteboul (Renault)
- Franz Tost (AlphaTauri)
SATURDAY, 04 JULY, POST-QUALIFYING
- Three fastest drivers from Qualifying
SUNDAY, 05 JULY, POST-RACE
- First three finishing drivers
