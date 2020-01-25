Selected original - 1969 Monaco F1 GP
In this video of 1969 you can see footage of the:
- Interior of Prince Rainier's palace and of the decorative bed and of gold bed head. Shots of decorative walls.
- Shots of Rainier sitting round table with politicians and portraits of Rainier, Princess Grace and children.
- Various shots of the palace and of guards on duty. Marching etc. Crowd watches changing of the guard ceremony.
- Multiple shots of two builders carrying out repairs on palace. More shots of guards.
- Shots of racing cars speeding round Monte Carlo street circuit.
- Prince Rainier and Princess Grace shake hands with the race winner Graham Hill.
- More shots of the race in progress.
- Monaco Grand Prix winner Graham Hill holding cup aloft.
- Extra scenes of the unveiling of bust of Sir Winston Churchill.
