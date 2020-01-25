Selected original - 1969 Monaco F1 GP





In this video of 1969 you can see footage of the:

Interior of Prince Rainier's palace and of the decorative bed and of gold bed head. Shots of decorative walls.

Shots of Rainier sitting round table with politicians and portraits of Rainier, Princess Grace and children.

Various shots of the palace and of guards on duty. Marching etc. Crowd watches changing of the guard ceremony.

Multiple shots of two builders carrying out repairs on palace. More shots of guards.

Shots of racing cars speeding round Monte Carlo street circuit.

Prince Rainier and Princess Grace shake hands with the race winner Graham Hill.

More shots of the race in progress.

Monaco Grand Prix winner Graham Hill holding cup aloft.

Extra scenes of the unveiling of bust of Sir Winston Churchill.

