Selected original - 1969 Monaco F1 GP


In this video of 1969 you can see footage of the:

  • Interior of Prince Rainier's palace and of the decorative bed and of gold bed head. Shots of decorative walls.
  • Shots of Rainier sitting round table with politicians and portraits of Rainier, Princess Grace and children.
  • Various shots of the palace and of guards on duty. Marching etc. Crowd watches changing of the guard ceremony.
  • Multiple shots of two builders carrying out repairs on palace. More shots of guards.
  • Shots of racing cars speeding round Monte Carlo street circuit.
  • Prince Rainier and Princess Grace shake hands with the race winner Graham Hill.
  • More shots of the race in progress.
  • Monaco Grand Prix winner Graham Hill holding cup aloft.
  • Extra scenes of the unveiling of bust of Sir Winston Churchill.

