For decades, being an F1 fan meant watching every race. Liberty Media's boss says that definition has changed.

Liberty Media CEO Derek Chang has stirred criticism among traditional Formula 1 fans by suggesting that following every Grand Prix on the calendar is no longer necessary to be considered a fan.

Speaking to Axios correspondent Sara Fischer at a recent event in Austin, Chang said the way supporters consume Formula 1 has fundamentally changed.

What did Derek Chang say about F1 fans?

"You no longer think about F1 as sort of something that you've got to go to every race or watch every race on television to be a fan right now," he said.

"We would love every person associated with F1 to follow F1 24 hours a day, go to every race or watch every race on TV, but we know that's not going to happen, right?"

How do F1 fans engage with the sport now?

Chang instead pointed to other forms of engagement through social media, highlights, previews and lifestyle content.

"One of the important stats we have is that 60 percent of our fans, and we have hundreds of millions of fans out there, 60 percent of those fans engage with F1 on a daily basis," he said.

"Obviously we don't race every day. So, this is content that is sort of whether it's highlights, whether it's previews of upcoming races, whether it's lifestyle things."

Why some long-time fans are unhappy

The comments have caused a stir among some long-time fans. Critics say Liberty's increasingly entertainment-led approach undervalues the traditional audience that once regarded watching every race as fundamental to following F1.

Who runs the commercial side of F1?

Liberty Media owns the sport's commercial rights, which Formula One Management runs on a day-to-day basis.

Fast Facts: Liberty on F1 fans Speaker Derek Chang, Liberty CEO Setting Axios event, Austin Daily engagement 60% of fans Channels Social, highlights, lifestyle Reaction Criticism from core fans

Related: Norris says profit now outweighs sport in Formula 1

Share this article

About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics