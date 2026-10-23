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Liam Lawson Takes on the Ford Raptor T1+

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Liam Lawson Takes on the Ford Raptor T1+
Victor R. 1 min read
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A new video from Ford Racing and the RB F1 Team on YouTube throws Liam Lawson into the world of off-road racing. Alongside Ford Racing Raptor T1+ driver Nani Roma and navigator Alex Haro, Lawson finally pushes the Raptor T1+ to its full capabilities.

"Take it easy" is a phrase neither Lawson nor the machine seems to understand. It's a high-energy collaboration that shows what happens when an F1 driver gets to grips with a very different kind of performance vehicle.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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