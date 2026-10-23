Liam Lawson Takes on the Ford Raptor T1+
A new video from Ford Racing and the RB F1 Team on YouTube throws Liam Lawson into the world of off-road racing. Alongside Ford Racing Raptor T1+ driver Nani Roma and navigator Alex Haro, Lawson finally pushes the Raptor T1+ to its full capabilities.
"Take it easy" is a phrase neither Lawson nor the machine seems to understand. It's a high-energy collaboration that shows what happens when an F1 driver gets to grips with a very different kind of performance vehicle.