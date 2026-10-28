Lawson Admits He Has No Idea About 2027 Future

Most of the 2027 grid is settled. Liam Lawson's seat is not, and he says he has stopped thinking about it.

Liam Lawson says he still has no idea when his 2027 future will be decided, even as most of the rest of the 2027 Formula 1 grid has fallen into place.

Former Red Bull driver czar Dr Helmut Marko recently said Nikola Tsolov should get the seat if the team sticks to its traditional young-driver philosophy.

The current Red Bull and Racing Bulls management have yet to confirm their plans.

When will Lawson's 2027 seat be decided?

Asked after Austin when he expects clarity, Lawson laughed.

"I've no idea, man," the 24-year-old said.

"Honestly at the moment, it's to a point where I'm not even really thinking about it. I'm just pressing on and enjoying the races, honestly."

How did Lawson perform in Austin?

That uncertainty comes despite another strong weekend from Lawson, who qualified ninth and finished ninth as the leading driver outside the top four teams.

"When everyone finishes, for us it's a P9 or a P10. That's sort of the best we can do," said the New Zealander.

Lawson feels at home in the Racing Bulls car

Lawson said he feels increasingly comfortable in the Racing Bulls car.

"I feel good," he stated.

"I'm enjoying driving this car, honestly. It's in a great place at the moment. So I'm excited to go to some more sort of unique tracks now."

Why this matters

Lawson is doing the one thing he can control: finishing as the best of the rest. Whether that outweighs Red Bull's habit of promoting its next junior is a decision for management, not for him.

Fast Facts: Lawson's 2027 seat Team Racing Bulls Austin Qualified 9th, finished 9th Age 24 Rival Nikola Tsolov Decision Not yet announced

Related: Marko Backs Tsolov Over Lawson for 2027 Racing Bulls Seat

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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