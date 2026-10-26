What Happens to an F1 Car After a Race?

A new video from General Motors and Cadillac on YouTube goes behind the scenes with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team to examine how engineers track the thousands of components that make up a modern F1 car. The feature explores the technology used to monitor, maintain, and optimize every part from first use to retirement.

At the centre of this is GM's RVG platform, which supports predictive maintenance and helps the team decide when a component is ready for the track or due for replacement. The video also covers advanced simulation technology that allows the team to prepare before a car ever turns a wheel.

Together, these tools show how data and software are reshaping race-day decisions. It's a detailed look at the systems underpinning reliability, performance, and safety.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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