C² Challenge - Feeling ’22 with Sainz & Leclerc
Ahead of the 2022 F1 season, we tested Charles and Carlos on their knowledge of what’s to come this year.
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
Ahead of the 2022 F1 season, we tested Charles and Carlos on their knowledge of what’s to come this year.
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
Last five F1 Videos items:
Saturday, 25 Jun 2022The Ultimate Lap with Nigel Mansell by Peter Windsor
Friday, 24 Jun 2022Behind The Charge | Oh Canada Max Verstappen wins in Montreal
✅ Check out all our F1 News & Updates »
Across The Pond | Williams Racingposted 5 days ago
McLaren Unboxed | When It Rains It Pours | Canadian GPposted 22 hours ago
Checo & Yuki Race Canada's SLOWEST Vehicleposted 6 days ago
F1-Fansite.com is powered by ProTrix