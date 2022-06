Few who saw it will forget it: Nigel Mansell's 1992 British GP pole lap with the Williams FW14B-Renault - 1.18.965 around the old, ultra-fast, Silverstone circuit - was a stunning combination of commitment, focus, touch, rhythm, timing, feel, courage...and, yes, not a little art...as Nigel himself recalls in this video short. The British GP will be staged at Silverstone on July 3.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: