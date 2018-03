F1 Video

Alsonso testing the McLaren MCL33 with 360 cam view

In this video you can play around with the 360 video and see the McLaren MCL33 being tested by Ferando Alonso on Catalunya circuit. You can also listen to the feedback he give to his mechanics after he gets back in the McLaren garage.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.