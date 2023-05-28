2023 Monaco F1 GP qualifying analysis by Peter Windsor

Max Verstappen of Red Bull exhibited an extraordinary performance in the Monaco qualifying round, pulling off a stunning last lap by gaining more than 0.3sec in the final sector to secure pole position. In a detailed video analysis, Peter Windsor provides insight into how Verstappen was able to forge ahead, drawing on personal photography for comparison. He juxtaposes Verstappen's technique around the La Rascasse corner with that of his Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, as well as Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

In spite of the intense competition, Alonso managed to secure a front-row spot, coming in at P2. Following a late three-place grid penalty levied on Ferrari's Charles Leclerc for obstructing McLaren's Lando Norris (a decision that was announced too late to be included in the video), Alpine's Esteban Ocon commendably steps up to claim the P3 spot. The Ferrari duo, Carlos Sainz and Leclerc, will start in positions P4-P6. Lewis Hamilton, who had a crash during Saturday's practice in the newly redesigned Mercedes, will take up the P5 spot on the grid.

