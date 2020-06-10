Hamilton debriefs first drive after corona lockdown

"I'm ready. I feel fit" 💪 It's Lewis' lowdown after another busy day of Testing at Silverstone! Next stop: Austria! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/vdBHJKKQea — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) June 10, 2020





Lewis Hamilton drove around Silverstone today. He did a test programme with the Mercedes W08 to prepare for the upcoming Austrian F1 GP.

He didn't drive an F1 car after a break of 103 days. His last drive was on the last day of the 2nd wintertest on the 28th of Ferbruary.

