Hamilton debriefs first drive after corona lockdown
"I'm ready. I feel fit" 💪 It's Lewis' lowdown after another busy day of Testing at Silverstone!
Next stop: Austria! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/vdBHJKKQea
— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) June 10, 2020
Lewis Hamilton drove around Silverstone today. He did a test programme with the Mercedes W08 to prepare for the upcoming Austrian F1 GP.
He didn't drive an F1 car after a break of 103 days. His last drive was on the last day of the 2nd wintertest on the 28th of Ferbruary.Check out more about: