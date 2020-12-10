Press Conference schedule 2020 Abu Dhabi GP

THURSDAY, 10 DECEMBER, 1500 HOURS LOCAL TIME
- Jack Aitken (Williams)
- Nicholas Latifi (Williams)
- Pietro Fittipaldi (Haas)
- Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
- Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)
- Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo)
- Lance Stroll (Racing Point)
- Sergio Pérez (Racing Point)
- Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)
- Daniil Kvyat (AlphaTauri)
- Esteban Ocon (Renault)
- Daniel Ricciardo (Renault)
- Lando Norris (McLaren)
- Carlos Sainz (McLaren)
- Alexander Albon (Red Bull)
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
- Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
- Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
- George Russell (Mercedes)
FRIDAY, 11 DECEMBER, 1500 HOURS LOCAL TIME
- Zak Brown (McLaren)
- Otmar Szafnauer (Racing Point)
- Cyril Abiteboul (Renault)
- Frédéric Vasseur (Alfa Romeo)
- Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda)
- Simon Roberts (Williams)
SATURDAY, 12 DECEMBER, POST-QUALIFYING
- Three fastest drivers from Qualifying
SUNDAY, 13 DECEMBER, POST-RACE
- First three finishing drivers
