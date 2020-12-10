Press Conference schedule 2020 Abu Dhabi GP

THURSDAY, 10 DECEMBER, 1500 HOURS LOCAL TIME

Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)

Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo)

Lance Stroll (Racing Point)

Sergio Pérez (Racing Point)

FRIDAY, 11 DECEMBER, 1500 HOURS LOCAL TIME

Zak Brown (McLaren)

Otmar Szafnauer (Racing Point)

Cyril Abiteboul (Renault)

Frédéric Vasseur (Alfa Romeo)

Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda)

Simon Roberts (Williams)

SATURDAY, 12 DECEMBER, POST-QUALIFYING

Three fastest drivers from Qualifying

SUNDAY, 13 DECEMBER, POST-RACE

First three finishing drivers

Check out more items on this website about: