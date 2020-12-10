Press Conference schedule 2020 Abu Dhabi GP

10 December 2020 by
Racing Point 2019 Abu Dhabi behind the Scenes
THURSDAY, 10 DECEMBER, 1500 HOURS LOCAL TIME
FRIDAY, 11 DECEMBER, 1500 HOURS LOCAL TIME
SATURDAY, 12 DECEMBER, POST-QUALIFYING
  • Three fastest drivers from Qualifying
SUNDAY, 13 DECEMBER, POST-RACE
  • First three finishing drivers

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.