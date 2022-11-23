Final 2022 F1 tyre test results in Abu Dhabi

Nov 23 - The 2022 F1 season has now officially ended. The Pirelli tyre test of yesterday on Yas Marina circuit was the last outing. All drivers and teams are heading home for the well deserved winter break.

All ten team were allowed to run two cars during the test. One car had to be used for testing out the new tyres for next season that Pirelli had brought. A young driver (rookie) had to be behind the wheel of the other car. That car could be fitted with this year's tyres or with the new 2023 compounds.

All new drivers and drivers that switched F1 teams could get a taste of their new "office" for next season. Fernando Alonso checked out the Aston Martin AMR22, Pierre Gasly drove the Alpine A522, Oscar Piastri tested the McLaren MCL35, Nyck de Vries took a spin in the AlphaTauri AT03 and Nico Hulkenberg had a run in the Haas VF-22. Logan Sargeant also was driving the Williams FW44, but he already did a few free practice sessions for the team.

Here are some of their quotes after this first day of testing their new surroundings:

Pierre Gasly - Alpine A522

“Firstly, thanks to the entire team for making me feel so welcome over the last two days and I’m feeling ready to begin this next chapter in my career. It was a fantastic feeling to drive the A522 for the first time, and, I must say, it’s an impressive car. The objectives for me today were all about getting used to my new surroundings, working closely with the engineers and, generally, building up my learning in the car and getting an understanding for its characteristics.

We completed many laps – as per our plan – and I’m already very excited to fully embed myself in the team. I’m looking forward to visiting everyone at Viry and Enstone, debriefing on this test, before working towards our objectives alongside Esteban for the 2023 season.”

Oscar Piastri - McLaren MCL35

"A good first day with McLaren, I think we learnt a lot. It was great to finally join up with the team, and thanks to them for a good day of running. We did a lot of laps and experimented a lot, which is exactly what today is all about. I've got a good idea where to improve for next year. I really enjoyed it, it’s nice to finally be back out on track finally and experience the 2022 cars. I’m looking forward to next year now, I’ll be in the factory next week to meet the whole team, after that I'll take a short break before getting back to work with McLaren to prepare for next year."

Nico Hulkenberg - Haas VF-22

“It was a good day of work, good running, collected many impressions and a lot of data – which was the target. We successfully went through our program. There’s a lot of things to pick through, digest and analyze now and over the next couple of weeks with the team. Today was about learning the tires for 2023, learning their characteristics and with these test days you have a bit more time to try stuff.

I’m satisfied and happy with the day. There was a bit of human degradation towards the end day, but I coped better than expected to be honest – so that’s good. There’s now three months of hard-core preparation to get ready, I have a plan and I know what I have to do.”

Nyck de Vries drove the most amount of laps with 155 in the AlphaTauri. The quickest lap times were driven by the tree Ferrari pilots. With Sainz on top. His lap time was 1.4 sec. slower than the pole position time of this year's GP, but over 3.1 sec. faster than the fastest lap that was driven durin the race.

Rookie Robert Shwartzman showed he has the speed by keeping up with Leclerc and Sainz and was only 0.15s slower on one lap.

Lap Times 2022 Abu Dhabi Tyre Test

