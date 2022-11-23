Photos Pirelli Tyre Test 2022 Abu Dhabi

Below you can find photos made during the last Pirelli tyre test on Tuesday after the Abu Dhabi GP.
- George Russell, Mercedes W13
- Piere Gasly driving the Alpine A522 during tyre testing in Abu Dahbi
- Theo Pourchaire, Alfa Romeo C42
- Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin AMR22
- Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42
- Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR22
- Alex Albon. Williams FW44
- Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin AMR22
- Nyck de Vries, AlphaTarui AT03
- Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR22
- Nico Hulkenberg testing the Haas VF-22 and Sergio Pérez in the Red Bull RB18
- Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
- Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL35
- Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL35
- George Russell, Mercedes W13
- Jack Doohan, Alpine A522
- Pierre Gasly, Alpine A522
- Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin AMR22
- Frederik Vesti, Mercedes W13
- Nyck de Vries, AlphaTarui AT03
- Logan Sargeant, Williams FW44
- Theo Pourchaire, Alfa Romeo C42
- Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas VF-22
- Jack Doohan, Alpine A522
- Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas VF-22
- Frederik Vesti, Mercedes W13
- Nyck de Vries, AlphaTarui AT03
- Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75
- Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75
- Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTarui AT03
- Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL35
- Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL35
- Logan Sargeant, Williams FW44
- Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR22
- Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari F1-75
- Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas VF-22
- Frederik Vesti, Mercedes W13
- Sergio Perez driving the Red Bull RB18 during the 2022 Abu Dhabi tyre test
✅ Check out the results of the final 2022 Abu Dahbi tyre test.
