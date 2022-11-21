Wallpaper Photos 2022 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

Wallpaper photos of the 2022 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix driven at Yas Marina circuit. This GP was won by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB18 on the 20th of November 2022.
Yas Marina Hotel at night
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – NOVEMBER 17: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing pose with the Red Bull Racing team for their End of Season Team Photo during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 17, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211170690 // Usage for editorial use only //
1 – GP ABU DHABI F1/2022 – GIOVEDI’ 17/11/2022
Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN team picture during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022, 22nd round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from November 18 to 20, 2022 on the Yas Marina Circuit, in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
Ferrari’s present for Sebastian Vettel’s farewell
family picture with all the drivers VETTEL Sebastian (ger), Aston Martin F1 Team AMR22, STROLL Lance (can), Aston Martin F1 Team AMR22, TSUNODA Yuki (jap), Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03, GASLY Pierre (fra), Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03, ALONSO Fernando (spa), Alpine F1 Team A522, OCON Esteban (fra), Alpine F1 Team A522, SCHUMACHER Mick (ger), Haas F1 Team VF-22 Ferrari, MAGNUSSEN Kevin (den), Haas F1 Team VF-22 Ferrari, BOTTAS Valtteri (fin), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, ZHOU Guanyu (chi), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, ALBON Alexander (tha), Williams Racing FW44, TSUNODA Yuki (jap), Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03, HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 Team W13, RUSSELL George (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 Team W13, PEREZ Sergio (mex), Red Bull Racing RB18, VERSTAPPEN Max (ned), Red Bull Racing RB18, LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari F1-75, SAINZ Carlos (spa), Scuderia Ferrari F1-75, NORRIS Lando (gbr), McLaren F1 Team MCL36, RICCIARDO Daniel (aus), McLaren F1 Team MCL36, portrait during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022, 22nd round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from November 18 to 20, 2022 on the Yas Marina Circuit, in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
77 BOTTAS Valtteri (fin), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022, 22nd round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from November 18 to 20, 2022 on the Yas Marina Circuit, in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
starting grid, grille de depart, 77 BOTTAS Valtteri (fin), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022, 22nd round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from November 18 to 20, 2022 on the Yas Marina Circuit, in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – NOVEMBER 20: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 and Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 lead the field into turn one at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 20, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211202242 // Usage for editorial use only //
All cars approach turn 1 after the start of the 2022 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix
action, Liquimoly, 3plus, Yas Marina Circuit, GP2222a, F1, GP, UAE
Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, leads Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, and the remainder of the field at the start
The total grid approaching turn 6 in the first lap.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Alpine F1 Team A522. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Sunday 20th November 2022. Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE.
action, TS-Live, Yas Marina Circuit, GP2222a, F1, GP, UAE
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22
YAS MARINA CIRCUIT, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – NOVEMBER 20: Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, leads Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36 during the Abu Dhabi GP at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday November 20, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – NOVEMBER 19: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 19, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211191397 // Usage for editorial use only //
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Abu Dhabi 2022. George Russell Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Abu Dhabi GP. George Russell
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Abu Dhabi 2022. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Abu Dhabi GP. Lewis Hamilton
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22
Alex Albon, Willaims FW44
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – NOVEMBER 18: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 18, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211181026 // Usage for editorial use only //
24 ZHOU Guanyu (chi), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022, 22nd round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from November 18 to 20, 2022 on the Yas Marina Circuit, in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
24 ZHOU Guanyu (chi), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022, 22nd round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from November 18 to 20, 2022 on the Yas Marina Circuit, in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
YAS MARINA CIRCUIT, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – NOVEMBER 20: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, makes a stop during the Abu Dhabi GP at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday November 20, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
YAS MARINA CIRCUIT, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – NOVEMBER 20: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, leads Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42 during the Abu Dhabi GP at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday November 20, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
YAS MARINA CIRCUIT, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – NOVEMBER 20: Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22 during the Abu Dhabi GP at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday November 20, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
action, TS-Live, Yas Marina Circuit, GP2222a, F1, GP, UAE
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22
action, TS-Live, Yas Marina Circuit, GP2222a, F1, GP, UAE
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, leads Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522
action, TS-Live, Yas Marina Circuit, GP2222a, F1, GP, UAE
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, leads Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, and Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36
action, 3plus, Yas Marina Circuit, GP2222a, F1, GP, UAE
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, leads Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, and Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – NOVEMBER 20: Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the (20) Haas F1 VF-22 Ferrari and Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 battle for position during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 20, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211202646 // Usage for editorial use only //
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – NOVEMBER 20: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 20, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211202515 // Usage for editorial use only //
Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 18, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211181584 // Usage for editorial use only //
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – NOVEMBER 20: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 20, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211212073 // Usage for editorial use only //
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Alpine F1 Team A522. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Saturday 19th November 2022. Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A522 makes a pit stop. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Sunday 20th November 2022. Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A522. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Sunday 20th November 2022. Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A522. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Friday 18th November 2022. Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Top 4 in one shot at turn 6
Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB18
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36 exiting corner
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, makes a pit stop from above
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, leads George Russell, Mercedes W13, and Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522 entering corner
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36 from rear
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Abu Dhabi 2022.George Russell Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Abu Dhabi GP. George Russell
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Abu Dhabi 2022. Lewis Hamilton George Russell Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Abu Dhabi GP. Lewis Hamilton George Russell
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Abu Dhabi 2022. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Abu Dhabi GP. Lewis Hamilton
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Abu Dhabi 2022. George Russell Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Abu Dhabi GP. George Russell
2 – GP ABU DHABI F1/2022 – VENERDI’ 18 /11/2022
3 – GP ABU DHABI F1/2022 – SABATO 19/11/2022
4 – GP ABU DHABI F1/2022 – DOMENICA 20/11/2022
3 – GP ABU DHABI F1/2022 – SABATO 19/11/2022
Charles Leclerc doing some donuts with the Ferrari F1-75
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – NOVEMBER 20: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 performs a celebratory donut during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 20, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211202625 // Usage for editorial use only //
action, atmosphere, Finish, Yas Marina Circuit, GP2222a, F1, GP, UAE
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, performs donuts in celebration at the end of his final race in F1
action, Finish, TS-Live, Yas Marina Circuit, GP2222a, F1, GP, UAE
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, performs donuts on the grid at the end of the race
Race winner Max Verstappen waves to the crowd at parc fermé
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – NOVEMBER 20: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing, second placed Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari, Olaf Janssen, Red Bull Racing Team Member and Third placed Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrate on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 20, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211202854 // Usage for editorial use only //
