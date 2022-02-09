2022 Red Bull Racing RB18 F1 car launch photos

9 February 2022 by    1 min read

Here you can find the first photos of the brand new Red Bull RB18, these photos have been shared by the Red Bull Racing team on the 9th of February.

This car will be raced in the 2022 F1 season by Dutch driver Max Verstappen and Mexican driver Sergio Pérez.

✅ Check out the 2022 Red Bull RB18 F1 car launch video.

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.