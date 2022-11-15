Wallpaper Photos 2022 Sao Paulo F1 Grand Prix

Wallpaper photos of the 2022 Sao Paulo F1 Grand Prix driven at Autodromo Interlagos. This GP was won by George Russell with the Mercedes W13 on the 14th of November 2022.
Start race 63 RUSSELL George (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 Team W13, action 44 HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 Team W13, action 01 VERSTAPPEN Max (nld), Red Bull Racing RB18, action 11 PEREZ Sergio (mex), Red Bull Racing RB18, action during the Formula 1 Heineken Grande Premio de São Paulo 2022, Sao Paulo Grand Prix Grand Prix 2022, 21st round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from November 11 to 13, 2022 on the Interlagos Circuit, in Sao Paulo, Brazil – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
4 – GP BRASILE F1/2022 – DOMENICA 13/11/2022
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 13: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211130399 // Usage for editorial use only //
AUTóDROMO JOSé CARLOS PACE, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 13: Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, leads Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, and the remainder of the field at the start during the São Paulo GP at Autódromo José Carlos Pace on Sunday November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Sam Bloxham / LAT Images)
Start of the Sprint Race: 77 BOTTAS Valtteri (fin), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, 24 ZHOU Guanyu (chi), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 Heineken Grande Premio de São Paulo 2022, Sao Paulo Grand Prix Grand Prix 2022, 21st round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from November 11 to 13, 2022 on the Interlagos Circuit, in Sao Paulo, Brazil – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
Start race during the Formula 1 Heineken Grande Premio de São Paulo 2022, Sao Paulo Grand Prix Grand Prix 2022, 21st round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from November 11 to 13, 2022 on the Interlagos Circuit, in Sao Paulo, Brazil – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 13: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads a line of cars during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211130652 // Usage for editorial use only //
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 13: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211130691 // Usage for editorial use only //
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 13: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211130452 // Usage for editorial use only //
77 BOTTAS Valtteri (fin), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 Heineken Grande Premio de São Paulo 2022, Sao Paulo Grand Prix Grand Prix 2022, 21st round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from November 11 to 13, 2022 on the Interlagos Circuit, in Sao Paulo, Brazil – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
AUTóDROMO JOSé CARLOS PACE, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 13: Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, crash out during the São Paulo GP at Autódromo José Carlos Pace on Sunday November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 13: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 battle for track position during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211130430 // Usage for editorial use only //
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 13: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 battle for track position at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211130424 // Usage for editorial use only //
77 BOTTAS Valtteri (fin), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 Heineken Grande Premio de São Paulo 2022, Sao Paulo Grand Prix Grand Prix 2022, 21st round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from November 11 to 13, 2022 on the Interlagos Circuit, in Sao Paulo, Brazil – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 13: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211130409 // Usage for editorial use only //
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 13: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari F1-75 during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211130407 // Usage for editorial use only //
AUTóDROMO JOSé CARLOS PACE, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 13: Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 during the São Paulo GP at Autódromo José Carlos Pace on Sunday November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
AUTóDROMO JOSé CARLOS PACE, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 13: Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, leads Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, and Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42 during the São Paulo GP at Autódromo José Carlos Pace on Sunday November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
AUTóDROMO JOSé CARLOS PACE, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 13: Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, passes Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22 during the São Paulo GP at Autódromo José Carlos Pace on Sunday November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
AUTóDROMO JOSé CARLOS PACE, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 13: Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, leads Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22 during the São Paulo GP at Autódromo José Carlos Pace on Sunday November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Sam Bloxham / LAT Images)
AUTóDROMO JOSé CARLOS PACE, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 13: Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, leads Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22 during the São Paulo GP at Autódromo José Carlos Pace on Sunday November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Sam Bloxham / LAT Images)
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 13: George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13, Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 and Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari F1-75 at the second restart during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211130504 // Usage for editorial use only //
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 13: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211130579 // Usage for editorial use only //
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 13: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211130601 // Usage for editorial use only //
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 13: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211130603 // Usage for editorial use only //
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von São Paulo 2022. George Russell Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 São Paulo GP. George Russell Lewis Hamilton
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von São Paulo 2022. George Russell Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 São Paulo GP. George Russell
77 BOTTAS Valtteri (fin), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 Heineken Grande Premio de São Paulo 2022, Sao Paulo Grand Prix Grand Prix 2022, 21st round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from November 11 to 13, 2022 on the Interlagos Circuit, in Sao Paulo, Brazil – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36 entering corner
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36 side on
77 BOTTAS Valtteri (fin), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 Heineken Grande Premio de São Paulo 2022, Sao Paulo Grand Prix Grand Prix 2022, 21st round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from November 11 to 13, 2022 on the Interlagos Circuit, in Sao Paulo, Brazil – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
24 ZHOU Guanyu (chi), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action. 14 ALONSO Fernando (spa), Alpine F1 Team A522, action during the Formula 1 Heineken Grande Premio de São Paulo 2022, Sao Paulo Grand Prix Grand Prix 2022, 21st round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from November 11 to 13, 2022 on the Interlagos Circuit, in Sao Paulo, Brazil – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
24 ZHOU Guanyu (chi), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 Heineken Grande Premio de São Paulo 2022, Sao Paulo Grand Prix Grand Prix 2022, 21st round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from November 11 to 13, 2022 on the Interlagos Circuit, in Sao Paulo, Brazil – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
77 BOTTAS Valtteri (fin), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action 18 STROLL Lance (can), Aston Martin F1 Team AMR22, action during the Formula 1 Heineken Grande Premio de São Paulo 2022, Sao Paulo Grand Prix Grand Prix 2022, 21st round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from November 11 to 13, 2022 on the Interlagos Circuit, in Sao Paulo, Brazil – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
24 ZHOU Guanyu (chi), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action 04 NORRIS Lando (gbr), McLaren F1 Team MCL36, action during the Formula 1 Heineken Grande Premio de São Paulo 2022, Sao Paulo Grand Prix Grand Prix 2022, 21st round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from November 11 to 13, 2022 on the Interlagos Circuit, in Sao Paulo, Brazil – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 13: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 and Nicholas Latifi of Canada driving the (6) Williams FW44 Mercedes battle for track position during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211130432 // Usage for editorial use only //
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von São Paulo 2022. George Russell Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 São Paulo GP. George Russell