Photos Practice & Quali 2022 Sao Paulo F1 GP

Below you can find photos made during the practice and qualifying sessions + the sprint on Friday and Saturday before the 2022 Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix.
AUTóDROMO JOSé CARLOS PACE, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 11: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22 during the São Paulo GP at Autódromo José Carlos Pace on Friday November 11, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 11: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 in the Pitlane during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 11, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211111184 // Usage for editorial use only //
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 11: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 in the Pitlane during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 11, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211111182 // Usage for editorial use only //
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von São Paulo 2022. Lewis Hamilton George Russell Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 São Paulo GP. Lewis Hamilton George Russell
Top 3 2022 Sao Paulo F1 GP Sprint qualifiers: 1. Kevin Magnussen, 2. Max Verstappen & 3. George Russell
AUTóDROMO JOSé CARLOS PACE, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 12: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, George Russell, Mercedes W13, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, and the rest of the field at the start during the São Paulo GP at Autódromo José Carlos Pace on Saturday November 12, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
AUTóDROMO JOSé CARLOS PACE, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 12: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, leads the field at the start of the Sprint race during the São Paulo GP at Autódromo José Carlos Pace on Saturday November 12, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 12: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads a line of cars during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 12, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211121067 // Usage for editorial use only //
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 12: Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the (20) Haas F1 VF-22 Ferrari leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 and George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 on track during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 12, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211121068 // Usage for editorial use only //
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 12: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 on track during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 12, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211121024 // Usage for editorial use only //
Start of the Sprint Race: 77 BOTTAS Valtteri (fin), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, 24 ZHOU Guanyu (chi), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 Heineken Grande Premio de São Paulo 2022, Sao Paulo Grand Prix Grand Prix 2022, 21st round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from November 11 to 13, 2022 on the Interlagos Circuit, in Sao Paulo, Brazil – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 12: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 on track during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 12, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211121039 // Usage for editorial use only //
AUTóDROMO JOSé CARLOS PACE, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 12: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, George Russell, Mercedes W13, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, and Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75 during the São Paulo GP at Autódromo José Carlos Pace on Saturday November 12, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
AUTóDROMO JOSé CARLOS PACE, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 12: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, and George Russell, Mercedes W13 during the São Paulo GP at Autódromo José Carlos Pace on Saturday November 12, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, battles with Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, leads Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 12: Pierre Gasly of Scuderia AlphaTauri and France during the sprint race ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 12, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211121019 // Usage for editorial use only //
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 12: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 leads a line of cars during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 12, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211121027 // Usage for editorial use only //
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36 side on
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36 entering corner
77 BOTTAS Valtteri (fin), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 Heineken Grande Premio de São Paulo 2022, Sao Paulo Grand Prix Grand Prix 2022, 21st round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from November 11 to 13, 2022 on the Interlagos Circuit, in Sao Paulo, Brazil – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 12: George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 12, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202211121050 // Usage for editorial use only //
