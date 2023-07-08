Austrian GP 2023 | Highlights | F1 Animated Comedy

Scenes from the thrilling Austrian Grand Prix of 2023 showcased the extraordinary talents of Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Esteban Ocon, Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez, Lando Norris, and Nico Hulkenberg. These esteemed Formula 1 drivers captivated the audience with their remarkable performances on the track.

Notably, this race marked a unique milestone as the first-ever appearance of a real person in an animated Lollipopman. The honor went to @f1statsguru, who can be followed on various social media platforms using the same handle. @f1statsguru offers an incredible collection of fascinating F1 statistics that will undoubtedly captivate any Formula 1 enthusiast.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: