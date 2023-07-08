2023 British F1 GP Friday Analysis by Peter Windsor

The practice day showcased a delightful blend of sunshine, gusty winds, enthusiastic spectators, and a flurry of laps, excluding Charles Leclerc, who unfortunately found himself confined to the Ferrari garage throughout FP2 due to an unforeseen electrical glitch. Demonstrating their prowess, Max Verstappen and the Red Bull team set the pace on both light and heavy fuel loads.

Nevertheless, the day offered an abundance of material for analysis and scrutiny, as teams experimented with all three Pirelli tire compounds, accompanied by their corresponding new constructions, across different fuel load configurations in both practice sessions. With meticulous graphical representations unveiling the outcomes of the extensive long runs, Peter Windsor provided insightful commentary on the emerging trends. In addition, Shubham Sangodkar scrutinized the latest front wing updates by Mercedes and the rear wing revisions implemented by Ferrari

