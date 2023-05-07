Analysis 2023 Miami F! GP Qualifying by Peter Windsor

In Miami, it was Sergio Perez who secured the pole position for Red Bull in a qualifying session marked by a red flag that interrupted Q3 early, leaving some big names unable to complete their soft-tyre runs. Nevertheless, Perez deserves full credit for his quick performance in Q3, while Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both made mistakes on their first runs.

Leclerc's Ferrari hit the barriers and brought out the red flag, preventing any more runs. As a result, the grid has a very different look: Fernando Alonso from Aston Martin will start alongside Perez on the front row, with Carlos Sainz from Ferrari in P3 and Kevin Magnussen from Haas-Ferrari in P4. In this video, Peter Windsor recaps the chaotic qualifying session, provides insights into what may be in store for Verstappen and Leclerc during the race, and analyzes the results of the FP3 session on Saturday morning.

