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Next session MX Mexico City Grand Prix · Race00d 00h 00m 00s
Next session MX Mexico City Grand Prix · Race00d 00h 00m 00s

Peter Windsor Reviews Hamilton's Pole in Mexico

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Peter Windsor Reviews Hamilton's Pole in Mexico
Victor R. 1 min read
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In a new video on Peter Windsor's YouTube channel, the journalist and former F1 team manager reviews the qualifying session at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Lewis Hamilton took pole for Ferrari with a superlative lap in the closing seconds of Q3, beating Mercedes' George Russell to P2 and his own teammate, Charles Leclerc, to P3.

Max Verstappen was fourth fastest and set the quickest combined best sector times, but a grid penalty will drop him to fifth behind Kimi Antonelli. McLaren endured a difficult day, with Lando Norris qualifying sixth and Oscar Piastri down in thirteenth. Windsor breaks down the key moments from an eventful afternoon in Mexico City.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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