Which Formula 1 driver would win a race in MINI Jet Boats?! Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Daniel Ricciardo & Yuki Tsunoda took to the water in TINY motorboats for a head to head race over the waves. Despite only being 6 foot long, the micro jet boats have a ridiculous 294cc 28hp turbo jet engine, and don’t have any brakes 🌊

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: