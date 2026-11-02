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Peter Windsor's Analysis of Mexico City GP: Antonelli's First F1 Championship

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Peter Windsor's Analysis of Mexico City GP: Antonelli's First F1 Championship
Victor R. 1 min read
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In a new video on Peter Windsor's YouTube channel, the journalist and former F1 team manager breaks down a dramatic and emotional day in Mexico City, where Kimi Antonelli clinched his maiden World Championship.

Antonelli finished third behind race winner Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, becoming the youngest champion in F1 history and the first Italian title-winner since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

Windsor examines the key moments that shaped the afternoon, including the chaotic opening lap, where Ferrari teammates Hamilton and Leclerc battled, letting Verstappen slip through.

He also covers the mid-race red flag triggered by Valtteri Bottas' heavy crash, the standing restart, and Antonelli's composed drive to secure the title with four races remaining.

The video reflects on the achievement's significance and the pressure Antonelli handled throughout the weekend. It's a detailed look at a historic day in Mexico City.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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