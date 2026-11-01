Inside Cadillac's Home Grand Prix - Austin

A new video from Cadillac on YouTube looks back at the team's second home race of its debut season, a Texas takeover that brought the character and craftsmanship of the American West to the Circuit of the Americas.

The team's livery, along with the drivers' fire suits and helmets, put that identity on full display, with the Cadillac Ranch House serving as a base for the weekend.

On track, Colton Herta drove the MAC-26 for the first time in front of his home crowd during FP1, gathering valuable data on Friday. Sunday proved tougher, with Checo Perez crossing the line in 19th and Valtteri Bottas retiring early after a suspected power-unit issue struck on lap 48.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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