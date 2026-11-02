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Conor Moore Reacts to Antonelli's Title: Verstappen, Hamilton and More Impersonations

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Conor Moore Reacts to Antonelli's Title: Verstappen, Hamilton and More Impersonations
Victor R. 1 min read
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A new video from Conor Moore Racing on YouTube captures the reactions to Kimi Antonelli becoming Formula 1 World Champion at the Mexico City Grand Prix. The Irish impressionist and comedian, known for his spot-on sporting impersonations, brings his signature comedic style to a historic moment.

Rather than just the drivers, the video features a wide cast of characters weighing in on the title triumph. The lineup includes Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso, and Kimi Räikkönen, alongside figures from beyond F1 such as José Mourinho, David Beckham, and even Donald Trump.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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