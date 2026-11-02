F1 Nation Reviews Kimi Antonelli's Crowning Moment - 2026 Mexico City GP

In this F1 Nation episode, Tom Clarkson and James Hinchcliffe review the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix, where Kimi Antonelli became the youngest World Champion in F1 history.

Though ninth would have been enough, Antonelli fought his way to third, prompting the panel to reflect on what that drive says about his character—and whether he could one day challenge the records of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who lifted him onto their shoulders on the podium.

Verstappen took victory with speed and composure, and the pair examine what was key to him taking the lead and whether momentum is now with him heading into 2027. They also assess the Ferrari situation after Lewis Hamilton called for "serious talks" following his wheel-to-wheel battle with Charles Leclerc, asking what can be done to bring harmony to the Scuderia.

Elsewhere, the episode covers George Russell's mindset now that his teammate is officially champion and whether his 2027 challenge begins in Brazil next week. There's also praise for Liam Lawson after another points finish, and for Haas stand-in Ryo Hirakawa, who scored a point on his Grand Prix debut.

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About the publisher Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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